IAEA Mission Helps Georgia Strengthen Oversight of Disused Sealed Radioactive Sources

Georgia has begun strengthening its rules for managing radioactive sources that are no longer in use, following the first official mission under the International Atomic Energy Agency's new Radioactive Waste Management Advisory Service (RAD-WISE). Changes to national legislation now clearly distinguish the management of these sources from radioactive waste management, giving authorities a stronger regulatory basis for overseeing their safety and security throughout their lifecycle.

The mission took place in July 2026 with Georgia's Agency of Nuclear and Radiation Safety. Experts used the Disused Sealed Radioactive Sources (DSRS) Indicators System to check the accuracy, completeness and consistency of national data, assess existing arrangements and identify practical improvements.

Small sources need lasting safeguards

Sealed radioactive sources support work in medicine, industry, agriculture and research, and their small size can conceal substantial risks. Some fall into high-activity categories under the IAEA's classification system, which ranks sources according to their potential to harm human health. Appropriate management helps prevent radiological risks and maintain safety and security for as long as the source requires oversight.

The DSRS Indicators System gives countries a structured way to examine their arrangements, identify gaps and track progress. Nora Zakaria, Head of the IAEA's Waste Technology Section, described the indicators as a means of understanding how different stages of source management connect, providing evidence that authorities can use to solve problems and improve performance.

Georgia's review leads to regulatory changes

The IAEA team examined one year of information reported through the DSRS Indicators online platform, alongside data submitted by Georgia. A review before the mission was followed by facility visits, interviews, data validation and further analysis after the visit.

The assessment covered source inventories and characterization, regulatory control, safety and security, institutional responsibilities, funding and capacity development. Experts found that Georgia had established a strong foundation, including a structured licensing and inspection system and traceable records supporting most inventory indicators. The team also recognised the Agency of Nuclear and Radiation Safety's work on education and practical training, which helps build the skills needed to manage disused sources safely.

Areas needing improvement were translated into recommendations for short-, medium- and long-term action. Nino Utiashvili, Head of the Georgian agency, said the mission offered an opportunity to review national progress and identify further improvements. She described the DSRS Indicators Self-Assessment Tool as a clear framework for strengthening national arrangements and welcomed the IAEA's continuing technical support. Georgia has already acted on the findings through legislative changes that distinguish DSRS management from radioactive waste management, in line with the IAEA's recommendations.

Egypt's pilot helps shape wider international support

A pilot RAD-WISE mission in Egypt earlier in 2026 tested the indicators methodology and helped refine the approach used in Georgia. It also led to dedicated DSRS Indicators software that Egypt has shared with other IAEA Member States, allowing them to maintain records and carry out their own assessments.

Yasser Tawfik Mohamed Selim, Egypt's DSRS Indicators Country Coordinator and Technical Director of the Radioactive Waste Management Facilities at the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority, said the pilot went beyond a technical review. Egypt's experience contributed practical insights that strengthened the methodology.

RAD-WISE adds targeted expert assistance and practical training to the IAEA's existing review and assessment services. Countries can also access an e-learning course covering spent fuel, radioactive waste management, decommissioning and environmental remediation, alongside the Nuclear Back End Webinar Series.

The IAEA will host the International Conference on Advancement in Radioactive Waste Management: Innovation for a Sustainable Future at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, from 11 to 15 October 2027. Discussions will cover disused sealed radioactive sources, new technologies and practical approaches to integrated, cost-effective and sustainable waste management, giving countries further opportunities to share experience and improve national systems.