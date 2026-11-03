When Financial Growth Masks Vulnerability: New Evidence from South Africa’s Climate-Exposed Economy

Climate change is complicating an already difficult question for financial policymakers: does an expanding credit market signal a stronger economy, or can it also reflect mounting financial pressure? In climate-sensitive economies, where environmental disruptions interact with inflation, trade exposure and structural weaknesses, the answer is increasingly difficult to establish through conventional financial indicators.

A study titled "The Impact of Climate-Induced Macroeconomic Instability on Financial Sector Dynamics in South Africa: Evidence from an Econometric Framework," published in the journal Economies, investigates this question through five decades of South African economic and climatic data. Authored by Phetole Donald Semosa and Ferdinand Niyimbanira of the University of Mpumalanga, the research examines how temperature, rainfall, inflation, trade openness and human development relate to financial-sector performance.

Its findings challenge straightforward interpretations of climate-related financial risk. Inflation and trade openness are negatively associated with financial development over the long term, while temperature exhibits a statistically significant positive relationship that researchers caution against interpreting as an economic benefit. The findings reveal an important distinction between financial expansion, underlying economic resilience and the ability to withstand environmental disruption.

Climate risk enters finance through an economy already under pressure

South Africa offers a particularly revealing setting for examining climate-related financial vulnerabilities. Its relatively developed financial system operates alongside industries whose production conditions remain sensitive to rainfall, temperatures and environmental disruption. Agriculture, mining, manufacturing and energy production expose different parts of the economy to climatic pressures that can interact with existing macroeconomic difficulties.

The research examines annual observations spanning 1972–2023, a period encompassing major political, institutional and economic transformations. These include the late-apartheid economy, financial liberalisation following 1994 and the global financial crisis of 2008. Such historical changes complicate efforts to separate climate-related pressures from broader shifts in financial development.

Rather than examining individual banks or companies, the researchers measure financial-sector development through domestic credit extended to the private sector as a percentage of GDP. This indicator captures the relative scale of financial intermediation, but cannot establish whether borrowing supports productive investment, household consumption or responses to financial distress.

The difference creates an important analytical difficulty. When economic conditions deteriorate, businesses and households may require additional financing to manage liquidity shortages or maintain operations. Higher borrowing could therefore accompany economic vulnerability rather than improved financial health. The study identifies this possibility as a conceptual concern, not an empirically demonstrated relationship.

Using an autoregressive distributed lag model, the researchers examine both persistent relationships and shorter-term adjustments among climatic, economic and financial variables. Their approach identifies statistical associations while recognising that the actual mechanisms linking environmental shocks to banking conditions remain untested. The research consequently offers evidence about interconnected economic movements rather than definitive climate-driven financial causation.

Inflation and global integration expose different financial pressures

Among the findings, inflation produces one of the clearest and most consistent relationships. The researchers identify a statistically significant negative association between consumer-price inflation and financial-sector development in both the short and long term, suggesting that price instability accompanies weaker private-sector credit relative to economic output.

The estimated long-run coefficient indicates that a one-percentage-point increase in inflation is associated with approximately a 2.1% reduction in the financial-sector indicator, holding other modelled variables constant. Higher inflation can weaken real financial returns, complicate investment decisions and increase uncertainty surrounding borrowing, saving and repayment conditions.

Importantly, the research does not establish that climate change produced the inflation observed during the study period. Although environmental disruptions can theoretically affect food supplies, energy production and business costs, the model does not directly estimate these transmission channels. Its inflation finding concerns financial-sector relationships, not proof of climate-induced price instability.

Trade openness presents a more unexpected result. The study finds that a 1% increase in trade openness is associated with approximately a 1.75% decline in the financial-sector indicator over the long term. The estimated relationship is statistically significant, but changes in trade openness show no statistically significant short-run association.

The negative relationship raises questions about how international integration interacts with domestic financial markets. Greater exposure to external economic conditions may influence domestic credit activity, while businesses participating in international markets may have access to financing alternatives outside domestic banking systems. Neither explanation is established by the model.

An additional complication arises because both trade openness and private-sector credit are measured relative to GDP. Their shared denominator may influence the estimated association. Consequently, the findings cannot justify treating international trade as inherently damaging to financial development or interpreting reduced domestic credit dependence as evidence of financial deterioration.

These results expose the limitations of interpreting financial development independently of economic structure. Credit indicators respond within a wider environment shaped by prices, international transactions and changing financing arrangements. Their movement cannot always be translated directly into conclusions about economic strength or vulnerability.

The temperature paradox reveals the limits of financial indicators

The study's most counterintuitive finding concerns temperature. Its long-run model identifies a positive and statistically significant relationship between average annual temperature and financial-sector development, with an estimated coefficient of 11.0507. Superficially, the result could appear to suggest that warming accompanies stronger financial activity.

The researchers explicitly reject such a conclusion. Temperature is represented through a logarithmic transformation of measurements in degrees Celsius, creating difficulties in interpreting the coefficient. Financial development and temperature may also share historical trends that influence the estimated relationship without establishing an underlying economic mechanism.

The result therefore cannot demonstrate that higher temperatures encourage productive financial expansion. Nor does it establish that climate-related stress increases demand for borrowing, insurance or liquidity. Such responses remain possible explanations requiring separate investigation rather than conclusions supported by the existing estimates.

Rainfall provides another instructive contrast. Total annual precipitation shows no statistically significant long-run relationship with financial-sector development. Yet the measurement captures annual rainfall volumes rather than drought severity, rainfall anomalies, seasonal distribution or extreme precipitation events, limiting what the absence of statistical significance can establish.

The difference is substantial for interpreting environmental risk. National annual averages can conceal climatic conditions affecting particular regions, industries and borrowers. An insignificant relationship between aggregate rainfall and aggregate credit cannot establish that droughts or floods have no consequences for financial institutions or climate-sensitive enterprises.

Human development introduces another dimension. Short-run changes in the Human Development Index are positively and significantly associated with financial-sector movements, with an estimated coefficient of 5.0723. The index incorporates health, education and income, connecting broader socioeconomic conditions with patterns of financial participation.

However, the researchers caution that the large coefficient requires verification, particularly because of uncertainties surrounding historical human-development data. The finding does not prove that education, health or income improvements directly strengthen climate resilience, although their potential connections with financial access provide grounds for further examination.

The model also indicates that approximately 35.1% of deviations from its estimated long-run equilibrium are corrected within a year. This moderate adjustment rate describes how the statistical relationship returns towards equilibrium, without identifying the institutional constraints or economic processes responsible for the adjustment.

Financial resilience needs better evidence than expanding credit

The research shows how easily financial indicators can invite interpretations that exceed the available evidence. Its statistical tests identify meaningful relationships between financial development and selected macroeconomic conditions, but they do not establish the sequence through which climate events might alter production, inflation, repayment capacity and lending.

Complementary predictive analysis reinforces this distinction. None of the climatic or macroeconomic variables individually, nor their combined inclusion, provides statistically significant predictive information for financial-sector development at the conventional 5% threshold. Long-run associations therefore should not be confused with reliable forecasting power or demonstrated causation.

Several methodological constraints also shape the conclusions. The national-level analysis cannot distinguish regional or sectoral exposure, while the annual observations provide limited information about extreme climatic events. Potential structural changes, uncertainty surrounding temperature measurement and possible feedback between financial and macroeconomic variables further restrict causal interpretation.

For financial regulators, the study supports examining climatic conditions alongside inflation, economic activity and credit exposures within broader financial-stability assessments. More detailed information on lending patterns, asset quality and climate-sensitive borrowers would help distinguish financial deepening from vulnerability associated with changing economic circumstances.

The findings also strengthen the case for examining price stability and financial development together. Inflation's consistently negative association is more readily interpretable than the temperature result, although it remains insufficient to establish climate-driven inflation. Economic policy therefore requires attention to observed macroeconomic relationships without attributing every financial fluctuation to environmental change.

Understanding the financial consequences of climate pressures requires looking beyond aggregate temperature trends and national banking indicators. Provincial, sectoral and institution-level evidence could reveal whether climate exposure changes borrowing needs, weakens loan quality, restricts financial access or challenges banks' ability to absorb shocks.

For South Africa and other climate-sensitive developing economies, the unresolved question extends beyond whether financial markets expand under changing environmental conditions. It concerns what that expansion represents, which economic actors benefit and whether financial institutions become better equipped to withstand disruption.