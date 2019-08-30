International Development News
University of Florida cancels classes for Sep 3 due to Hurricane Dorian

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 21:11 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@uflorida)

University of Florida campus in Gainesville will be closed and classes are canceled for Tuesday, September 3, the university announced on its verified Twitter account.

Only essential university personnel have been asked to report for work on Tuesday and other personnel have been advised to not come to campus.

The officials from the university said in a statement that campus shelters may be opened for students, faculty, and staff, and their family members depending on the hurricane's projected impact.

The announcements will be provided regarding shelters and other campus-related operations on a regular basis.

The campus will remain open on a normal holiday schedule for Monday, September 2, including facilities such as the Reitz Student Union, RecSports, libraries, etc.

