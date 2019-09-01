Following is a summary of current science news briefs. As Dorian looms, Florida's Space Coast braces for possible unprecedented impact

As Hurricane Dorian advances on a course likely to slam the Florida peninsula within days, U.S. space agencies and aerospace companies are sheltering millions of dollars in hardware and assets along the Space Coast. Dorian, expected to strengthen in the Atlantic to a Category 4 storm with winds topping 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), could churn across dozens of launchpads owned by NASA, the U.S. Air Force and companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin starting around Monday. No 'gay gene', but study finds genetic links to sexual behavior

A large scientific study into the biological basis of sexual behavior has confirmed there is no single "gay gene" but that a complex mix of genetics and environment affects whether a person has same-sex sexual partners. The research, which analyzed data on DNA and sexual experiences from almost half a million people, found there are thousands of genetic variants linked to same-sex sexual behavior, most with very small effects.

