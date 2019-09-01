Science News Roundup: No 'gay gene', but study finds genetic links to sexual behavior

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

No 'gay gene', but study finds genetic links to sexual behavior

A large scientific study into the biological basis of sexual behavior has confirmed there is no single "gay gene" but that a complex mix of genetics and environment affects whether a person has same-sex sexual partners. The research, which analyzed data on DNA and sexual experiences from almost half a million people, found there are thousands of genetic variants linked to same-sex sexual behavior, most with very small effects.

Also Read: Harbhajan, Bindra among five sportspersons appointed of PIS' governing council members

(With inputs from agencies.)