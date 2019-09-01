Blue buttons spotted along Goa coast, says lifeguard agency

Marine organisms called bluebuttons, which can cause skin irritation among humans, havebeen sighted along the Goa coast, a lifeguard agency deployedat the state's beaches said on Sunday

Blue button, also called porpita porpita, consists ofa colony of hydroids found in tropical and sub-tropical watersof the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans

In a statement, Drishti Marine Service said, "Ourlifeguards spotted blue buttons washed ashore at beaches innorth and south Goa. Its sting is not powerful but touching itcan cause skin irritation." It further advised people not to venture into the seadue to bad weather and rains.

