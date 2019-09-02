International Development News
Earthquake hits Almaty city in eastern Kazakhstan

Devdiscourse News Desk Almaty
Updated: 02-09-2019 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake has hit Almaty city in eastern Kazakhstan, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 3.9 on the Ritcher scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located 3 km northwest of Almaty at a depth of 7 km.

A number of felt reports came from Almaty with one witness 2 km south from the epicenter saying that there were two weak shocks felt in the upper part of Almaty.

According to one testimony on the website of EMSC, the quake felt like a small vibration and was slightly perceptible.

COUNTRY : Kazakhstan
