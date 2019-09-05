Rouhani says Iran to develop nuclear centrifuges

Iran's next step in its nuclear programme involves the development of centrifuges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

"We will take all necessary steps to protect the Iranian nation's rights and interests ... Our third step (to scale back Iran's commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal) involves the development of centrifuges. We will take this step on Friday," he said, without elaborating.

