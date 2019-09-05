Trump defends Alabama hurricane comments after backlash

US President Donald Trump has defended his comments regarding Hurrican Dorian hitting Alabama. Trump had shown a hurricane map to validate his comments during a briefing in the oval office that included an addition showing the storm potentially affecting a large section of Alabama.

Trump's Alabama hurricane comments triggered an uproar among people. While the US President has defended himself that this was "the original chart" but it "took a turn".

However, this is not Trump's first Dorian-related controversy, a few days earlier he said that he had never heard of a category 5 hurricane. Several category 5 hurricanes have hit US in the past, even during his tenure as the President.

In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

....Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian is currently lashing the coast of Carolinas and remains a major hurricane despite being weakened over the past few days. State of emergency has been declared in various counties along the coast.