Trump defends Alabama hurricane comments after backlash

Trump's Alabama hurricane comments has triggered massive backlash on social media.

05-09-2019
US President Donald Trump has defended his comments regarding Hurrican Dorian hitting Alabama. Trump had shown a hurricane map to validate his comments during a briefing in the oval office that included an addition showing the storm potentially affecting a large section of Alabama.

Trump's Alabama hurricane comments triggered an uproar among people. While the US President has defended himself that this was "the original chart" but it "took a turn".

However, this is not Trump's first Dorian-related controversy, a few days earlier he said that he had never heard of a category 5 hurricane. Several category 5 hurricanes have hit US in the past, even during his tenure as the President.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian is currently lashing the coast of Carolinas and remains a major hurricane despite being weakened over the past few days. State of emergency has been declared in various counties along the coast.

