International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Vikram lander's communication with ground station lost: ISRO

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 07-09-2019 04:52 IST
Vikram lander's communication with ground station lost: ISRO

Communication from Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander to ground station was lost during its powered descent to the Lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday and data is being analysed, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said. "Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.

Subsequently, the communications from lander to ground station was lost," Sivan said, his voice choking. "The data is being analysed," he added.PTI KSU GMS RS APR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : K Sivan ISRO BN BN Sivan
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019