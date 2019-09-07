Vikram lander's communication with ground station lost: ISRO

Communication from Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander to ground station was lost during its powered descent to the Lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday and data is being analysed, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said. "Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.

Subsequently, the communications from lander to ground station was lost," Sivan said, his voice choking. "The data is being analysed," he added.PTI KSU GMS RS APR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)