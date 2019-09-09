Earthquake rattles Northern India and Pakistan; no damage reported yet

A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 has shaken rattles parts of Northern India. Some media reports also suggest that the tremors were felt in Pakistan's Lahore along with other cities as well.

Earthquake with a magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region at 12:10 PM, today. — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

The earthquake was possibly felt in Northern Indian states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, while in Pakistan earthquake reports are coming from Lahore. Rawalpindi, Islamabad.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.