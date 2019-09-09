International Development News
Earthquake rattles Northern India and Pakistan; no damage reported yet

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 12:54 IST
A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 has shaken rattles parts of Northern India. Some media reports also suggest that the tremors were felt in Pakistan's Lahore along with other cities as well.

The earthquake was possibly felt in Northern Indian states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, while in Pakistan earthquake reports are coming from Lahore. Rawalpindi, Islamabad.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : India
