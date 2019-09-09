DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 9

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 ** LONDON - Chile Finance Minister Felipe Larrain and Central Bank Governor Mario Marcel speak at investment events in London (to Sept. 10) ** PORT LOUIS - Pope Francis pays a courtesy visit to the Mauritian President Barlen Vyapoory at the presidential palace - 1230 GMT.

BANGKOK - 51st ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) & Related Meetings (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 33rd AEM-AFTA Council Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - AEM – 22nd AIA Council Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 11th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 11th Mekong-Japan Economic Ministers Meeting (to Sept. 11). MAPUTO/ ANTANANARIVO/ PORT LOUIS - Pope Francis visits Mozambique, Madagscar, and Mauritius (to Sept. 10). TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (to Sept. 15).

DUBLIN - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Dublin for talks with Irish PM Leo Varadkar on Brexit amid demands from Johnson that the EU renegotiate the withdrawal agreement to remove the Irish border backstop. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman for talks in Berlin where they speak to reporters after discussing current issues during a working breakfast - 0725 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and their French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly take part in a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow - 1030 GMT.

BEIJING – Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will pay a visit to China (to Sept 14). BELFAST, United Kingdom - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives 'Brexit and the Future of Europe' at Queen's University Belfast - 1800 GMT CAIRO - Egypt Euromoney conference, scheduled speakers include Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and newly appointed IMF Egypt representative Subir Lall. FUNAFUTI - Tuvaluan House of Assembly election.

MAURITIUS - Pope Francis pays a courtesy meeting to Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at the country's presidential palace. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew in Moscow - 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, hold opening speeches at a German-Hungarian forum in Berlin - 1200 GMT. ** RIYADH - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak visit to Saudi Arabia.

BEIJING – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to China (to Sept 12). ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades in Athens.

GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Coucil in Geneva - 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at lunch event in Geneva. - 1000 GMT UNITED STATES – 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 ** BEIJING - Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing - 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - The chief negotiator for the European Union over Brexit, Michel Barnier, meets the president of the European Parliament and leading lawmakers to discuss the state of play in the Brexit process.

WASHINGTON D.C., - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at the White House. MOSCOW - Russia holds its annual Moscow Financial Forum attended by finance minister Anton Siluanov and a number of other economic and fiscal officials (to Sept. 13). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 ** HELSINKI - Italian new Finance minister Roberto Gualtieri meets EU colleagues at the Eurogroup and Ecofin in Helsinki. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Berlin - 0730 GMT. ** BERN - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to pay state visit to Switzerland. HELSINKI - EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 14).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 ** HELSINKI - EU Finance ministers meet in Helsinki to discuss fiscal rules and energy tax.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 TUNIS - Tunisia Presidential Election. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 198th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 198th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 198th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 198th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 198th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 ** LJUBLJANA - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visits Slovenia and meets his counterpart Borut Pahor (to Sept. 17) ** MOSCOW - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will pay an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (to Sept. 18) LONDON - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth. ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran. VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to Sept. 20).

DUBLIN – Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to address an event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute. - 1100 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) (to Sept. 19). BRUSSELS - General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election.

NEW YORK, U.S. - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends U.N. General assembly in New York. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. RIYADH - Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, a finance conference with speakers including Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks (to Sept. 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

PARIS - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and state dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ** NEW YORK - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases (to Sept. 25).

NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ** WASHINGTON D.C. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States to take part in the UN General Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

ASHGABAT,Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11 STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Deputies. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Senators. SUCRE - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)