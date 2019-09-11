Attica: Earthquake rattles Athens, neaby cities; no reports of damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 has shaken parts of Greece's Attica including the capital Athens, real-time earthquake info provider EMSC has said.
There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake in Athens and other cities of Attica.
The light earthquake was reportedly also felt in Piraeus, Elliniko, Acharnes.
M3.8 #earthquake (#σεισμός) strikes 30 km E of #Athens (#Greece) 12 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/fVJXiwP69a— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 11, 2019
