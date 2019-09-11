International Development News
Attica: Earthquake rattles Athens, neaby cities; no reports of damage

Attica: A light earthquake has shaken Athens, Piraeus, Elliniko, Acharnes and neaby cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk Athens
Updated: 11-09-2019 14:04 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 has shaken parts of Greece's Attica including the capital Athens, real-time earthquake info provider EMSC has said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake in Athens and other cities of Attica.

The light earthquake was reportedly also felt in Piraeus, Elliniko, Acharnes.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Greece
