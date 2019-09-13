Science News Roundup: Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system; Newfound comet likely an 'interstellar visitor'

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system

Scientists for the first time have detected water in the atmosphere of an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star, evidence that a key ingredient for life exists beyond our solar system, according to a study published on Wednesday. Water vapor was found in the atmosphere of K2-18b, one of hundreds of "super-Earths" - worlds ranging in size between Earth and Neptune - documented in a growing new field of astronomy devoted to the exploration of so-called exoplanets elsewhere in the Milky Way galaxy.

Newfound comet likely an 'interstellar visitor,' scientists say

A newly discovered comet hurtling toward the orbit of Mars has scientists scurrying to confirm whether it came from outside the solar system, a likely prospect that would make it the second such interstellar object observed in our planetary neighborhood. The trajectory of the comet, first detected by Crimean astronomer Gennady Borisov, follows a highly curved path barreling in the sun's direction at unusually high speeds, evidence that it originated beyond the solar system.

