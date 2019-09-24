Science News Roundup: Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

Scientists are racing to read a rapidly melting archive of climate data going back thousands of years - the inside of Austria's Alpine glaciers. Mountain glaciers are receding the world over as average global temperatures rise - a phenomenon that will be described in detail in a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this week.

