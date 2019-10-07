DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 7

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- --- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

** AMMAN - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini holds talks in Jordan with senior officials on latest developments in the Middle East. ** PARIS - The head of the EU parliament David Sassoli travels to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct. 17-18. ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, the head of Bank of Mexico Alejandro Diaz de Leon, and President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo are scheduled to speak at a Forbes forum in Mexico City. ** BELGRADE - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Serbia, meets President Aleksandar Vucic and attends a business cooperation meeting - 1030 GMT. SIEMREAP, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment(AMME) (to Oct 9). SIEMREAP, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Plus Three Environment Ministers Meeting(EMM) (to Oct 9).

SINGAPORE - 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation(AMMSTI-18) (to Oct 11). SOUTH AFRICA- Launch of OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa 2019.

BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia (to Oct. 9). JAKARTA - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a 5-day trip to Asia. MOSCOW - 13th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** LONDON - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli travels to London for Brexit talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct. 17-18. ** BEIJING - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the China-Pakistan business forum in Beijing to promote "economic and trade exchange and cooperation" between the two countries. ** BERLIN - European Council President Donald Tusk and the head of the EU parliament, David Sassoli, travel to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct.17-18. ** PARIS - EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks in Paris - 0700 GMT. ** BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - 0900 GMT ** KUZMIN-SREMSKA RACA, Serbia - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Bosnia Milorad Dodik meet in Belgrade to discuss business projects in the Balkans. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid give statements before holding talks. - 1700 GMT

PHILIPPINES – The Fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports(5thAMMS) (to Oct 11). PHILIPPINES - The Second ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports (2ndAMMS+Japan) (to Oct 11). AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a 5-day trip to Asia.

NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 ** BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing - 0300 GMT.

CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during a visit to Australia. AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern. SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11). GLOBAL - World post day.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 ** NUR-SULTAN - Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (to Oct. 12). GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence.

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13). STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. Poland - Polish Senate election.

Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18). LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women.

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25).

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election. URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4). ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

** ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

Also Read: Madras High Court allows banners to welcome PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for informal summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)