Strong earthquake hits Philippines; no tsunami warning yet

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has struck the Philippines on Wednesday, according to USGS. The earthquake, which struck 69 km west southwest of Davao has sparked tsunami fears among residents.

Although the Pacific Tsunami Center has ruled out a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami due to the earthquake.

The earthquake was felt in many Philippine cities and nearby islands. Visuals being shared on social media show people rushing out of buildings as the strong earthquake strikes the Philippines.

Philippines disaster agency National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has also confirmed the earthquake.

Earthquake Information No.1Date and Time: 16 Oct 2019 - 07:37 PMMagnitude = 6.3Depth = 015 kilometersLocation = 06.74N, 124.99E - 022 km S 56° E of Tulunan (North Cotabato) https://t.co/9o7WkmQgYo — NDRRMC (@NDRRMC_OpCen) October 16, 2019

Update 1: Strong aftershocks are felt in Koronadal City following a strong earthquake that hit North Cotabato at 7:37 PM local time on Wednesday. There is a power outage in the city due to the earthquake, Phil News Agency reported.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeSultanKudaratEarthquake Information No.1Date and Time: 16 Oct 2019 - 08:09 PMMagnitude = 5.5Depth = 005 kilometersLocation = 06.68N, 125.02E - 016 km S 31° E of Columbio (Sultan Kudarat)https://t.co/gkM1cyBUua — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 16, 2019

Update 2: Another aftershock with a magnitude of 4.0 hit Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeSultanKudaratEarthquake Information No.1Date and Time: 16 Oct 2019 - 08:34 PMMagnitude = 4.0Depth = 001 kilometersLocation = 06.77N, 125.08E - 016 km S 74° E of Columbio (Sultan Kudarat)https://t.co/DT74l0HyS0 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 16, 2019

Please note that there is NO active tsunami warning as of now. Beware of misleading information.

