Strong earthquake hits Philippines; no tsunami warning yet

Devdiscourse News Desk Manilla
Updated: 16-10-2019 18:30 IST
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has struck the Philippines on Wednesday, according to USGS. The earthquake, which struck 69 km west southwest of Davao has sparked tsunami fears among residents.

Although the Pacific Tsunami Center has ruled out a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami due to the earthquake.

The earthquake was felt in many Philippine cities and nearby islands. Visuals being shared on social media show people rushing out of buildings as the strong earthquake strikes the Philippines.

Philippines disaster agency National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has also confirmed the earthquake.

Update 1: Strong aftershocks are felt in Koronadal City following a strong earthquake that hit North Cotabato at 7:37 PM local time on Wednesday. There is a power outage in the city due to the earthquake, Phil News Agency reported.

Update 2: Another aftershock with a magnitude of 4.0 hit Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday.

Please note that there is NO active tsunami warning as of now. Beware of misleading information.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Philippines
