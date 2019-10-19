Philippines: Earthquake shakes Davao, Mindanao

A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 has struck parts of the Philippines including Davao, Mindanao, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. This is reportedly the eighth felt earthquake in the region in last 73 hours, including the strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday that took 4 lives.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, has frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Further details are awaited.