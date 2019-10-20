International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Guj: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Banaskantha

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 20-10-2019 11:02 IST
Guj: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Banaskantha

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday morning, an official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, the official at the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

"The quake of 3.2 intensity, having its epicenter 30 km north-northwest of Palanpur in Banaskantha, was recorded around 8.55 am," he said. Earlier in June, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was experienced in the same area, located around 150 km from here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019