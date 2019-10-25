International Development News
Development News Edition

Bugging out: UK museum names blind beetle after Greta Thunberg

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:08 IST
Bugging out: UK museum names blind beetle after Greta Thunberg
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Britain's Natural History Museum on Friday named a tiny, blind and wingless beetle after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in the 1960s.

But it apparently remained nameless until the venerable London museum's scientific associate Michael Darby stepped in. "I am immensely impressed with the work of this young campaigner and wanted to acknowledge her outstanding contribution in raising awareness of environmental issues," Darby said.

Sweden's Thunberg, still only 16, has injected a burst of energy into the climate change movement since launching her first school strikes one year ago. She has also become a global pop culture icon.

Earlier this month, British superstar DJ Fatboy Slim paid tribute to Thunberg by using samples from her incandescent speech at the United Nations in a remix of his smash hit "Right Here, Right Now". But she has never before been linked to an insect.

Max Barclay, a senior curator at the 146-year-old museum, said "the name of this beetle is particularly poignant". "It is likely that undiscovered species are being lost all the time, before scientists have even named them, because of biodiversity loss," said Barclay.

"So it is appropriate to name one of the newest discoveries after someone who has worked so hard to champion the natural world and protect vulnerable species." The museum said the beetle's existence in its vast collection had only just been discovered.

It's formal scientific name is Nelloptodes gretae. It belongs to the "Ptiliidae family of beetles which includes some of the smallest insects in the world," the museum said in a statement. (AFP)

RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline

EU members delayed a decision on Friday on how long to postpone next weeks Brexit deadline, giving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson space to push for an early general election. Senior diplomats told AFP they would reconvene on Monday or...

Elton John slams Madonna for being "ungracious and nasty" to Lady Gaga

Defending pop-singer Lady Gaga in his new memoir Me, singer-songwriter Elton John slammed Madonna as ungracious and nasty to a younger artist. In 2011, the 33-year-old Gaga who is the godmother of Johns sons, drew criticism for similarities...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while ...

ED challenges in SC bail granted by HC to Shivakumar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Delhi High Court decision granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. A lawyer associated with the case said that Special L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019