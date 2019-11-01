UPDATE 1-Iran's Zarif calls on U.S. to return to 2015 nuclear deal

International Development News
The United States should return to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, saying the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran showed the failure of Washington's policy.

"Rather than dig itself deeper, the US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal)," Zarif tweeted. The U.S.-Iranian confrontation has intensified since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's agreement with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy to force Tehran to renegotiate the pact.

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on the Iranian construction sector and trade in four materials used in its military or nuclear programs. "Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of "maximum pressure". The US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying" Zarif tweeted.

Iran refuses to hold any talks with its longtime foe the United States unless Washington lifts sanctions on Tehran. In retaliation for Washington's "maximum pressure" policy, Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments since May and has said it will take further steps if European parties to the deal fail to shield its economy from U.S. penalties.

