Bosnia and Herzegovina: Earthquake shakes Sarajevo, nearby cities
A moderate earthquake shook the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was reportedly felt in the capital Sarajevo and nearby cities.
There are no immediate reports of damage.
M5.1 #earthquake (#zemljotres) strikes 85 km NW of #Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 4 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/QmkaItuCrg— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 2, 2019
Further details are awaited.
