UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits in central Chile, no damages reported

  • Coquimbo
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 04:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Magnitude 6.0 quake struck near the coastal city of Coquimbo in central Chile, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday, causing building to shake in capital city Santiago but no damage.

The quake, reported earlier by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as a magnitude of 6.0, struck near the coast some 89 miles (143 km) northeast of port city Valparaiso, at a depth of 30.5 miles (49 km), the USGS said. Chile's national emergency office said there were no preliminary reports of injuries to people or damage to property or infrastructure.

The quake, which struck on land, was not strong enough to produce a tsunami along Chile's coast, the nation's navy said. Mining firm Antofagasta Plc, whose Pelambres copper mine is near the epicenter of the quake, said the mine was operating normally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

