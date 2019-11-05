International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Iran further violates 2015 deal by injecting gas into Fordow centrifuges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:27 IST
UPDATE 3-Iran further violates 2015 deal by injecting gas into Fordow centrifuges
Image Credit: ANI

Iran will start injecting gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, complicating European efforts to salvage the country's 2015 nuclear deal.

Under the deal between Iran and major powers, Iran agreed to turn Fordow into a "nuclear, physics and technology center" where 1,044 centrifuges are used for purposes other than enrichment, such as producing stable isotopes, which have a variety of civil uses. The pact allows Iran only to spin the centrifuges at Fordow, located inside a mountain near the Shi'ite holy city of Qom, without injecting gas. Uranium gas injection could allow the production of enriched uranium, banned at the facility under the pact.

"Starting from Wednesday, gas will be injected into centrifuges at Fordow as part of part of our fourth step to reduce our nuclear commitments to the deal," Rouhani said in a televised speech. He did not specify what kind of gas will be injected into centrifuges at Fordow. However, the move would be a breach of the deal because nuclear material is banned from Fordow.

The measure will further complicate the chances of saving the accord, which European powers have called on Iran to respect. "The announcement by Iran on November 5 to increase its enrichment capacity goes against the Vienna agreement, which strictly limits activities in this area," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.

Iran said on Monday it had accelerated enrichment by doubling the number of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in operation, adding that it was working on "a prototype called the IR-9, which works 50-times faster than the IR-1 centrifuges". "The deal has become a no man's land. We're controlling less and less as it crumbles around us," said a senior European diplomat. "In terms of credibility, it becomes harder and harder to not react."

Rouhani gave another two-month deadline to Britain, France, and Germany to salvage the deal by protecting Iran's economy from crippling U.S. sanctions reimposed in May after Washington's withdrawal from the deal. "We can't unilaterally accept that we completely fulfill our commitments and they don't follow up on their commitments," Rouhani said.

In reaction to Washington's "maximum pressure" policy, Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments to the deal, under which it curbed its nuclear program in exchange for the remaoval of most international sanctions. Tehran, however, says talks are possible if Washington lifts sanctions and returns to the deal.

"All these measures are reversible if other parties fulfill their commitments ... We should be able to sell our oil and to transfer its money into the country," Rouhani said, referring to U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved i...

Puskhar Mela: Murrah bull Bhima main attraction

Bhima, a seven-year-old Murrah bull, has become the centre of attraction at the animal fair in Rajasthans Pushkar, with several making a beeline to take selfies with 1300-kg animal on Tuesday. Fourteen-foot-long and six feet in height, its ...

India to see 10% salary increase in 2020: Report

As the economy continues to falter, salaries in India are projected to rise 10 per cent in 2020, says a report. In 2019, the effective wage increase was 9.9 per cent which is projected to touch 10 per cent next year. While salary increases...

Centre has freedom to amend its CGHS scheme, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the modified Central Government Health Services CGHS scheme, saying it is for the Centre to decide how to give health benefits and supply medicines to its serving and retired employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019