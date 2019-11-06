International Development News
Development News Edition

Brazil carbon emissions stable as clean energy use offsets deforestation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 00:41 IST
Brazil carbon emissions stable as clean energy use offsets deforestation
Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil's carbon emissions have remained stable despite an increase in deforestation because they were offset by a larger use of clean energy sources such as ethanol and wind power, a report said on Tuesday.

Brazilian emissions of gases blamed for global warming reached 1.939 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2018, 0.3% more than seen in 2017, according to SEEG, the most comprehensive study on the topic in the country. Emissions from the energy sector fell 5% last year when compared to the previous year to 407 million tonnes of CO2e as renewable power continues to increase its share in the energy mix.

In contrast, emissions from the destruction of forests rose 3.6% to 845 million tonnes of CO2e, leading that source to increase its share in total Brazilian emissions to 44%, more than the combined participation of the industrial and energy sectors. Clean energy contribution, however, is unlikely to avoid a larger carbon dioxide increase for 2019, as deforestation sharply increased this year to the highest level in a decade. And while emissions were stable, there is no compensation for the losses to wildlife as hundreds of species are extinguished as fires rage.

The data places Brazil as number 7 in the ranking of the world's largest emitters of heat-trapping gases, which is led by China followed by the United States and the European Union. "Brazil should be in a much better position. Its energy matrix is getting even cleaner than it was. If it stopped deforestation, its emissions would be a third of that," said Tasso Azevedo, the study's coordinator.

"There will be a significant increase," said Ane Alencar, science director at Ipam, the organization collaborating with data on land use changes for the SEEG study. Deforestation leads to some curious findings. Unlikely other countries where states with higher concentration of industries lead emissions numbers, in Brazil that ranking is led by Pará and Mato Grosso states, for example, countries partly located in the Amazon, with industrialized Sao Paulo state in a distant fourth place.

Livestock activity contributed to those states' increase in emissions numbers, besides deforestation. "There is a large difference in the origin of emissions in Brazil when compared to most countries," said Ricardo Abramovay, an economist at the University of Sao Paulo.

"While in countries such as United States and Japan a change to a society with less emissions will require large investments to modify production models and consumption habits, in Brazil we only need to cut deforestation, a very small investment," he said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Brazil's PSL party seeks to suspend Bolsonaro's son

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Trump chief of staff summoned to testify in impeachment probe

US House impeachment investigators on Tuesday summoned President Donald Trumps acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for a deposition, saying he has substantial first-hand knowledge of Trumps efforts to pressure Ukraine. Mulvaney is the lates...

UK government refuses to release report on Russian meddling

Britains government refused again Tuesday to publish a report into possible Russian interference in UK elections, arguing that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government needs more time to properly scrutinize the document. The Intelligence an...

UPDATE 3-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

China will resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, some four months after Beijing blocked shipments amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two countries. Good news for Canadian farmer...

UPDATE 5-Iran further distances itself from 2015 deal by fuelling Fordow centrifuges

Iran will start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a highly symbolic breach that will complicate European efforts to salvage Tehrans nuclea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019