REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.N. Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending misconduct inquiry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has stepped aside until the end of an investigation into misconduct allegations, the agency said on Wednesday.

Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl stepped aside until a review of "management-related matters" at the agency was completed, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement. It gave no details of the substance of the allegations.

UNRWA provides education, health, housing, and relief services to more than 5 million registered refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, as well as in neighboring countries Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The U.N. Secretary-General appointed Christian Saunders as Officer-In-Charge for the interim period. Saunders previously served as the agency's acting deputy commissioner-general.

"Over the last few months, UNRWA has initiated an internal review of its governance, management and accountability functions, so as to ensure it practices the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and efficiency," the UNRWA statement said. Krahenbuhl was notified in March that an investigation was underway by the U.N. Secretariat in New York "based on allegations received against UNRWA personnel relating to unsatisfactory conduct". The substance of the allegations has not been made public in detail.

UNRWA has faced budgetary difficulties since last year, when the United States, its biggest donor, halted its aid of $360 million per year. Washington says some UNRWA activities are anti-Israeli. Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium have separately suspended payments to UNRWA over the management issues that are now under investigation. The agency's spokeswoman says it still needs $89 million to keep operating until the end of this year.

