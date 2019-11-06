International Development News
IISF 2019: Dr. Harsh Vardhan motivates students to work on innovative ideas

The competition brought together several students from across India under one roof to showcase their innovative ideas.

IISF 2019: Dr. Harsh Vardhan motivates students to work on innovative ideas
Inaugurating the Meet & Expo, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the government is always open to innovative ideas and welcomes students to take up Start-ups too. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

The Union Minister of Science and Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan motivated students to work on innovative ideas while inaugurating the students' Engineering Model Competition Meet and Expo at part of the 5th India International Science Festival (IISF) in Kolkata today.

The competition brought together several students from across India under one roof to showcase their innovative ideas. The competition was held at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR_IICB), Salk Lake, Kolkata and saw the participation of around 200 students from across the country on the second day of IISF 2019.

Inaugurating the Meet & Expo, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the government is always open to innovative ideas and welcomes students to take up Start-ups too.

Reiterating the statement of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his inaugural address to the IISF yesterday, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that we all should make continuous efforts to get assured success.

He pointed out that over 2 lakh innovative ideas have been developed and showcased by organisations like the National Innovation Foundation in Ahmedabad. Appreciating the models prepared by the students, he particularly mentioned a model that has been made for one visually impaired student and he said that this kind of idea would be further taken up to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He said that as science and technology, apart from being used as intellectual assets, can give solutions to various problems that we are facing. "Innovation coefficient is very important and the Prime Minister encourages youngsters for their innovative ideas. India can harness young talent and students can give solutions to each and every existing problem," Dr. Harsh Vardhan added.

He emphasized that even if someone is underprivileged, one should keep on making efforts to achieve their goals and problems faced by him in his condition can help him find scientific solutions to problems.

The exhibition has 108 models that are on display and addressing the exhibitors Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that this exhibition should not be the end of their hard work. They should keep making efforts towards entrepreneurship and Start-ups.

The models that were brought to this event proved that India's youth is not short of creativity. From technologies to make existing machines cost-effective to developing assistive technologies for disabled people, this event was an inspiration for dreamers, achievers and curious minds. The minister visited the displayed models and he encouraged students to think about how the models can be taken up to the next level. "Choose any subject for innovation and make efforts. Do not get disheartened if you do not attempt success at once. Keep going and keep working hard till you achieve it," he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

