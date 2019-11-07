International Development News
Development News Edition

New Zealand passes law aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:39 IST
New Zealand passes law aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand has placed itself on the right side of history in the battle against climate change, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday, after lawmakers adopted a measure to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050. Thursday's framework enshrines in law the new 2050 greenhouse gas reduction target and makes it a legally binding objective to keep global warming below a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius forecast by the United Nations.

"Today, we have made a choice that I am proud of," Ardern told parliament. "I hope it means the next generation will see that we...we're on the right side of history." The bill, spearheaded by her center-left Labour-led coalition government, was passed with cross-party support from the main opposition National Party, despite changes promised by the latter if it wins the next election in 2020.

The bill accords different treatment to methane emissions from animals versus other greenhouse gases, but still targets a cut of 10% in biological methane by 2030, and up to 47% by 2050. "This...is the centerpiece for meaningful climate change action in New Zealand," said Minister for Climate Change James Shaw, the leader of the Green party, which is in coalition with Ardern's Labour.

Lawmakers had received 11,000 submissions and heard from a cross-section of society, from students and scientists to farmers and activists, Shaw added.

Also Read: PM Jacinda Ardern travels to Bangkok for East Asia Summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSALERT Dharamshala (HP): India will be able to ac'

India will be able to achieve five trillion dollar economy with active participation of all the states Modi.PTI DJI RCJRCJ...

RBI and other regulators are looking at financial system holistically: Finance Secretary after FSDC meeting.

RBI and other regulators are looking at financial system holistically Finance Secretary after FSDC meeting....

Financial Stability and Development Council has taken stock of entire financial system, other issues: Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

Financial Stability and Development Council has taken stock of entire financial system, other issues Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar....

Sports News Roundup: Perez named Wilson top defensive player; Wolfpack line up Williams and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive playerCleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019