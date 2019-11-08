International Development News
Development News Edition

Parts of Northern England paralyzed as torrential rains trigger evacuations

While most of the serious flooding affected central and northern England, there were more than 100 other alerts across the country.

Parts of Northern England paralyzed as torrential rains trigger evacuations

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Residents in parts of northern England have been advised to evacuate their homes due to flooding risks after torrential rains.
  • The greatest concern was for homes in five areas around the River Don near the town of Doncaster where the authorities said persistent rain had caused severe flooding.
  • The torrential rain also brought widespread travel disruption with some rail operators issuing a "Do not travel" advice to passengers.

Britain issued more than 100 flood warnings on Friday, with residents in parts of northern England advised to evacuate their homes amid concern that lives were in danger after deluges brought a month's rainfall in less than 24 hours. Dozens were trapped in a shopping center in the city of Sheffield overnight after becoming stranded and about 100 others were rescued from another mall nearby by firefighters in inflatable dinghies.

The greatest concern was for homes in five areas around the River Don near the town of Doncaster where the authorities said persistent rain had caused severe flooding as water levels reached record highs and posed a danger to life. "Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately," Doncaster Council said. "We advise people to seek shelter with family and friends. Rest centers have been established."

While most of the serious flooding affected central and northern England, there were more than 100 other alerts across the country where the Environment Agency cautioned that flooding was possible. The torrential rain also brought widespread travel disruption with some rail operators issuing a "Do not travel" advice to passengers in places around Sheffield and other affected areas while many roads were also closed.

"Awful to see the terrible flooding across the North of England," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "Thank you to the emergency staff & volunteers helping families through this difficult time."

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistan to let ex-PM Sharif go abroad for medical treatment -foreign min

Pakistan will allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country for medical treatment in the United Kingdom, its foreign minister said on Thursday, though he warned the former prime minister against seeking a second period of exile to escape corrupti...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes public but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to report...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes pubic but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to reporte...

Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens

Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation. The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019