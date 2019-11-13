International Development News
Development News Edition

Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 03:27 IST
Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

Isotropic Systems announced today that it has completed a key milestone in its development path towards a new generation of multi-beam, high performance and low-cost satellite ground terminals. The UK-based company demonstrated bi-directional high-speed connectivity with a Ka-broadband satellite, proving its optical beam-forming technology is capable of all electronic scanning and tracking well beyond the conventional performance of flat panel antennas and conventional phased array technology, measured in scanning range, scan performance and corresponding throughput.

"This is the first of many tests that Isotropic Systems will make over the air as we move towards our first commercially available products. We are thrilled to have conducted this momentous first step. Our engineering team has worked tirelessly with the support of our strategic customers to accomplish today's important test" said John Finney, founder and chief executive officer of Isotropic Systems.

The tests included web browsing, video downloads, video streaming, two-way video calls, online gaming, VoIP, e-mail and additional WAN application testing completed from Isotropic Systems' state-of-the-art laboratory at the InnovateUK Satellite Catapult facility, utilising capacity from Avanti's Hylas-4 Ka-band satellite.

"We look forward to our next over-the-air test, which we expect to focus on multi-beam connectivity in Ka-band. Unlike other multi-beam antennas, we will demonstrate full duplex transmission to our strategic customers, with each beam independently operating the entire aperture bandwidth," said John Finney.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design.

Isotropic's Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027991/Isotropic_Systems__Ka_band_testing.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808814/Isotropic_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-USA Badminton could be stripped of governing body status

USA Badminton could be stripped of its responsibilities ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games by the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee for failing to protect athletes safety. In an open letter to the U.S. badminton community, USOPC Chief ...

Trump says US on the hunt for new Islamic State's leader

Washington, Nov 13 AP President Donald Trump has said that America now has its eye on a new Islamic State leader, telling the Economic Club of New York that we know where he is. Trump didnt mention the name of the new target, but he is like...

Wife of Mexico kingpin El Chapo to grace narco families TV show

The wife of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman will appear on the VH1 show Cartel Crew alongside other family members of drug traffickers who grapple with notorious legacies, the television network said on Tuesday. Emma Cor...

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem

Egypts Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury. Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019