International Development News
Development News Edition

Megadrought linked to powerful ancient civilisation's collapse: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 10:58 IST
Megadrought linked to powerful ancient civilisation's collapse: Study

The Neo-Assyrian Empire -- the largest civilizations between 800 and 600 BCE centred in northern Iraq and extending to Egypt -- may have collapsed due to a 60-year, climate-related megadrought, according to a study. The researchers, including Indian origin scientist Ashish Sinha at California State University in the US, said the Neo-Assyrian Empire was by far the largest empire in the region up to that time, controlling much of the territory from the Persian Gulf to modern-day Cyprus.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, noted that climate-related factors contributed to political instability, civil wars, and invasion by outside armies, which ultimately led to the civilization's collapse. The researchers said the Neo-Assyrian Empire experienced a series of megadroughts that likely triggered its collapse by weakening agriculture and amplifying conflict.

"The Tigris River is so deeply cut into the surrounding soil that you can't do large scale-irrigation there. That is why rainfall was so crucial to their lives. The Assyrians were much more vulnerable to the impacts of prolonged and severe drought than people downriver," said study co-author Adam W. Schneider from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US. The researchers analyzed fossilized drip water in the Kuna Ba Cave in northern Iraq.

They assessed the quantities of radioactive isotopes, or variants, of oxygen and carbon atoms, present across different layers of the cave formations to infer historical time-based changes in precipitation. The researchers said the oxygen in rainwater were of two main varieties -- heavy and light.

The ratio of heavy to light types of oxygen isotopes are extremely sensitive to variations in precipitation and temperature, they explained. Using this ratio pertaining to different layers of the fossil samples in the caves, the researchers were able to infer a time-based change in precipitation.

"Because the isotope record went all the way up to 2007 CE, we were able to correlate the stable carbon and oxygen isotope ratios with modern instrumental climate information from the region. This has enabled us to compare the modern isotope data with ancient layers," Schneider explained. The researchers found that the megadroughts that affected the empire started decades earlier than previously thought, and also discovered that the region experienced one of the wettest times in the period prior to the megadrought in a span of nearly 3800 years.

The team then compared the findings with archaeological and cuneiform records and documented the first paleoclimate data for the megadrought which affected the empire's heartland at the time of its collapse. The researchers also added that climate-related factors have contributed to the collapse of several empires in history.

"French Revolution is one example. In the two years prior to the French Revolution, poor weather led to a series of bad harvests, which alongside other factors helped to cause the price of bread to skyrocket, especially in Paris," Schneider said. He added that the US Dust Bowl in the 1930s saw a mass migration triggered by both climatic and economic factors during the Great Depression, driving the development and agriculture in southern California.

"The question is not: Did climate have an impact? It's: How, why, and how important was climate alongside the other factors?" Schneider said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 3rd day, heavy rains hamper road clearing ops

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third day on Saturday as heavy rains hampered the operation to clear the debris brought on the arterial road by a massive landslide in Ramban district, officials said. The closure ...

Celtics rally past Warriors for 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 136 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the games final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the host Golden State Warriors. The Warriors app...

Cricket-Poor Pakistan preparation will hurt tourists Down Under

Pakistans hopes of upsetting hosts Australia in their upcoming two-match test series have been seriously undermined by their poor preparation schedule, former test batsman Dean Jones believes. The tourists have played three Twenty20s, a day...

Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st Innings 493 for 6 declared in 114 oversBangladesh 2nd Innings Shadman Islam b Sharma 6Imrul Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019