Bhutanese foreign minister to visit India from Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:54 IST
Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will be on a week-long visit to India from Sunday, during which he would hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and review the "entire gamut" of relations between the two countries, an official statement said. "The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will be paying a visit to India from 17-23 November 2019," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

"During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and review the entire gamut of India-Bhutan relations," it added. Dorji will also pay a visit to Bodh Gaya and Rajgir in Bihar on November 19-20, and Kolkata on November 21-22.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by mutual trust, goodwill and understanding," the MEA said. "During the visit, the two sides will hold discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, development partnership and hydro-power cooperation," it said. "Lyonpo Tandi Dorji’s visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the highest level between the two countries." PTI DSP

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

