International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:30 IST
INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ismahane Elouafi was on her way to becoming a fighter pilot in the Moroccan army when the country decided to shelve plans for female captains. So she ended up at an agricultural university.

The military's loss is a gain for the fight against world hunger as 48-year-old Elouafi is among those leading the search for edible plants able to survive climate change. Based in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, where temperatures can exceed 50 degrees Celsius (122°F), Elouafi and her team are nurturing crops such as quinoa that could feed a hotter planet.

"Marginal environments are going to be the norm of tomorrow, so we'd better be ready for it and have solutions," said Elouafi, director-general of the Dubai-based International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA). The Arab Gulf's punishing heat and salt-tainted earth are ideal for testing plants in what scientists call "marginal environments".

These are lands where poor soil and scarce freshwater make farming extremely challenging. Globally, around 1.7 billion people - or 1 in 5 people - live in marginal environments but that number could surge if temperatures rise further and cause water shortages.

In a dusty compound hemmed in by skyscrapers, Elouafi and a team of horticulturists are nurturing breeds of grass, date palms and vegetables that could feed heat-afflicted populations in the Middle East and other countries including Gambia, Ethiopia and Tajikistan. Salicornia, or samphire, has emerged as a frontrunner.

The saline-tasting bright green stalks often served with seafood in trendy European restaurants, can thrive in dry, salty soil and be used as food for animals and biofuel. "It is doable (to make these lands productive) but it requires investment in research and in science," Elouafi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in her office, one of the few low-rise buildings in Dubai's Academic City.

DEGRADING WORLD

The Middle East is on the frontline of climate change. Food security is an acute concern, particularly for Gulf countries that rely on imports of staple grains from other nations that could themselves experience shortages.

In a bid to lessen their dependence on other economies, wealthy Arab countries have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in organizations like the ICBA. In Qatar, botanists are hunting for breeds of grass able to withstand high temperatures on open-air football pitches when the country hosts the 2022 World Cup.

Growing up surrounded by books - her academic father once sacrificed funds for a family holiday to buy encyclopedias from a door-to-door salesman - helped Elouafi when she had to switch from a military high school to study agriculture, she said. A plant geneticist fluent in French, Spanish, English and Arabic, Elouafi is one of a handful of women leading agricultural science and research in the Arab world and is keen for more women to take the lead in the industry.

Every day, 2,000 hectares of land around the world are degraded by salt which severely reduces soil fertility, she said. In addition, the United Nations says the equivalent of one soccer pitch of soil is eroded every five seconds, and more than 90% of all the Earth's soils could be degraded by 2050.

"In a few years, if we don't stop what we're doing to planet earth, we would all be living in marginal environments," Elouafi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome popeFew aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when h...

2019 Global Terrorism Index: Deaths From Terrorism Halved in the Last Four Years, but Number of Countries Affected by Terrorism is Growing

Deaths from terrorism have decreased by 15.2 per cent in 2018 to 15,952 globally. This is the fourth consecutive year of improvement. The Taliban has overtaken ISIL to become the deadliest terrorist group in the world, recording a 71 per ce...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.The ducks have won French court says they may keep on quackingThe ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbors complaint...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. France pays last respects to cycling hero PoulidorMourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019