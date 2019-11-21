International Development News
Development News Edition

Biotechnology serves mankind helping to move towards economy: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Government has encouraged the sector by setting up hundreds of Biotechnology Parks and Incubators while thousands of Start-ups have been supported by the Government, he added.

Biotechnology serves mankind helping to move towards economy: Dr. Harsh Vardhan
Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the Prime Minister has set a target of making India the top country in Science & Technology by 2030. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said India has the potential to emerge as the world's top industry destination in the biotechnology sector. Addressing the Inaugural function of the 3-day Global Bio-India Summit, 2019 here today, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said India has the expertise and the biotechnology sector has witnessed exponential growth in recent decades. Government has encouraged the sector by setting up hundreds of Biotechnology Parks and Incubators while thousands of Start-ups have been supported by the Government, he added.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the Prime Minister has set a target of making India the top country in Science & Technology by 2030. As compared to 5% growth in scientific publications worldwide, India has notched growth of 14% in this sphere, he said. "We have developed a number of vaccines and the rotavirus vaccine is now a part of the National Immunization programme, besides our laboratories have also produced vaccines against dengue and malaria. We are No.3 in Nanotechnology and our Tsunami Early Warning System has been ranked No.1 in the world", he added.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said India plays a pioneering role in the UN-sponsored Mission Innovation (MI) programme and is the leading country in three MI challenges on Smart Grids, Off-Grid Access to Electricity and Sustainable Biofuels. He said we are a "Changed India" today, and as Shri Narendra Modi has aimed, we will make a "New India" by 2022 and finally we aim to be the world leader, "Vishwa Guru".

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said Biotechnology serves mankind helping to move towards a biotechnology-led economy, transforming as many lives as possible, creating opportunities and promising development for all. He encouraged young innovators and entrepreneurs in the Biotech sector to come forward for the development of the country. "Government of India will support and assist their ideas to make it a reality. He said, as per the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the wave of Information Technology 20 years ago is India Today and Biotechnology is India tomorrow", he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said the Government has set a target to achieve 20% ethanol blending of automotive fuels. "When we took charge ethanol blending was less than 1%, today it has increased to 6% and further we have targeted to achieve 20% ethanol blending", he said.

Shri Pradhan said we are committed to work towards greater decarbonization and make India a gas-based economy. Bio-energy will play an important role in this, he said. "Through innovations developed by our bio-energy scientists, we are now working on utilizing waste biomass by converting it into Biofuels. With 600MT of biomass, which can be used as raw material, India remains the only country with the highest scope for growth of Biofuels", he added.

"In future ethanol will be produced from raw materials like excess food grains, to help transform our 'Annadatas' to 'Urjadatas.' With 600MT of biomass, which can be used as raw material, India remains the only country with the highest scope for growth of Biofuels", said Shri Pradhan.

Shri Pradhan said the Petroleum& Natural Gas Ministry has instituted a ₹300 crore, Start-Up Fund. "I have advised my colleagues to have biofuels as a key focus area and provide stimulus to the industry by giving handholding support and offtake guarantee to new & emerging entrepreneurs in the Biofuel sector", he said.

In his address, Member, NITI Aayog, Dr. Vinod K. Paul said the Government and the private sector are working in unison to make Primary Healthcare success in the country. "The aspirations of the people of India have risen and from Primary Healthcare, we are now extending our reach to Secondary and Tertiary Healthcare", he said.

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. RenuSwarup said the 3-day Biotechnology Summit will discuss the roadmap to achieve a $100 billion bio-economy target. "We have scaled $51 billion already and the sector is growing at 14.7%. So the $100b target seems very modest", she said.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan later inaugurated the Global Bio-India Exhibition.

Global Bio-India is one of the largest biotechnology stakeholders conglomerate being held in India for the first time. It has brought academia, innovators, researchers, start-ups, medium and large companies together on the same platform. Over 3,000 delegates from around 25 countries and over 15 states of India are participating in the mega event. More than 200 exhibitors, 275 Start-Ups and more than 100 Bio-Technology Incubators are participating in it.

Biotechnology is recognized as the sunrise sector- a key driver for contributing to India'sUSD 5 Trillion economy target by 2025.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will release "financial statement" before 2020 election - tweet

President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his U.S. tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that ...

UP law panel suggests new law to check forcible conversions

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission on Thursday submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions. The report was submitted along with a draft legislation, Uttar Pradesh Fr...

Pragya Thakur in parliamentary panel on defence; Cong, BJP trade barbs

Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has been appointed to a parliamentary committee on defence, triggering a political row as the Congress on Thursday attacked the government for nominating a person...

Going for more professionalism in PSUs via equity dilution: Pradhan

State-run companies need to be more accountable to the people of the country and the government has taken the decision to dilute equity stake for making them more professional, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday The Union Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019