DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 26

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 ** ANKARA- Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad will visit Turkey on Nov. 26-27 to meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The two ministers will discuss bilateral ties and current regional, international developments.(to Nov 27).

** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a speech on the 2020 budget. - 0900 GMT ** SKOPJE, North Macedonia - Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias on one-day official visit to North Macedonia - 1000 GMT

TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (Final Day). VILNIUS – Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Lithuania (Final Day). ISLAMABAD - Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will visit Pakistan (to Nov. 27)

BUSAN, South Korea - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Busan to join a commemorative summit of ASEAN and South Korea and will meet the country's leader President Moon Jae-in.(Final Day). BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz speak to reporters in Berlin. - 1245 GMT

WARSAW - EU Council President-elect Charles Michel visits Poland. He will meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki - 1300 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speak to reporters in Berlin. - 1500 GMT

TALLINN - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Estonia. BUSAN, South Korea - Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Laotian prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith hold meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit.

BUSAN, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in greets Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive at the venue of South Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit. TALLINN - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Estonia (to Nov. 28). MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 ** HELSINKI - Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid to travel to Finland on an official visit (to Nov. 29) ** BISHKEK - Belarus' President Aleksandr Lukashenko will be on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan (to Nov. 28) ** BEIJING - Suriname's President Desi Bouterse will pay a state visit to China (to Nov. 30)

SEOUL - Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul as a part of South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - 0900 GMT Bishkek - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Kyrgyzstan (to Nov. 28).

BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of Mekong region Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korean President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-Mekong summit. VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an official visit to Lithuania and meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda - 0600 GMT.

STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT. NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Vatican. - 0900 GMT PARIS, France - French president Emmanuel Macron meets NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee Palace. - 1000 GMT

TASHKENT - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to visit Uzbekistan.(to Nov 29). SEOUL – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul after the South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** TASHKENT - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will visit Uzbekistan to participate in the second consultative meeting between the leaders of the Central Asian countries.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Prince Albert of Monaco for a working lunch - 1130 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference ahead of a NATO leaders' Summit - 1100 GMT

COPENHAGEN - EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds press briefing in Copenhagen - 1130 GMT ROME - Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada Julie Payette will travel to Italy (to Dec. 4).

DELHI – Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visits India. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 LONDON – US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th anniversary summit. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Dec. 3).

TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Nov. 13).

TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 MOSCOW - Mongolia Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will visit Russia.

LONDON - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (to Dec. 4). LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 ** BENTO GONZALVES, Brazil - The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay meet in Bento Gonzalves in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul for their semiannual Mercosur summit (to Dec 5). SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 ** UTTARAKHAND, India - King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will visit Uttarakhand (to Dec. 6) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec. 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 DOMINICA – Dominican House of Assembly Election.

VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov. 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Normandy summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss steps to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ** CROATIA – Referendum election. ALGERIA - President's election.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, January 11

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, January 21

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

