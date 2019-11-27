Greece: Powerful quake rattles island of Crete

Athens (Greece), Nov 27 (AP) A powerful undersea earthquake has rattled Greece's island of Crete and was felt in the southern mainland. The US Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 for the quake, which occurred at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday at a depth of 71 kilometers.

There were no initial reports of any damage or injury from the temblor, a day after a powerful quake in neighboring Albania killed at least 25 people and caused damage in the coastal city of Durres and nearby areas. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)