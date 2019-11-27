International Development News
Development News Edition

MoEF&CC-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment inaugurated

Amongst other dignitaries present at the inauguration were Shri Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC; Ms. Tamara Mona, Deputy Head, Embassy of Switzerland in India; Dr. N. BhaskaraRao, Chairman, CMS, and other senior officials from the Ministry.

MoEF&CC-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment inaugurated
Out of 345 entries received, 90 films were nominated for screening before the Jury comprising Shri Ramesh Sippy, Shri Rahul Rawail, Ms. Manju Borah and Ms. Agnimitra Paul, for selection of the final awardees for this competition. Image Credit: Twitter(@moefcc)

In a first, the four-day long Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, MoEF&CC&Centre for Media Studies (CMS) VATAVARAN-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment, beginning today was inaugurated at New Delhi by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament and Chair of the 2019 Awards Jury of CMS VATAVARAN.

Amongst other dignitaries present at the inauguration were Shri Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC; Ms. Tamara Mona, Deputy Head, Embassy of Switzerland in India; Dr. N. BhaskaraRao, Chairman, CMS, and other senior officials from the Ministry.

Range of discussions, seminars, workshops, interactions are also being organized to churn innovative ideas, paving a path for new talents and creative minds in the stream of film making with a sense of responsibility towards the Environment.

The shortlisted films of the MoEF&CC-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment will be screened at the festival.

Out of 345 entries received, 90 films were nominated for screening before the Jury comprising Shri Ramesh Sippy, Shri Rahul Rawail, Ms. Manju Borah and Ms. Agnimitra Paul, for selection of the final awardees for this competition.

The awards will also be announced and given by Minister of State, MoEF&CC, Shri Babul Supriyo during the award distribution function on the last day of the festival i.e. 30th November along with the 10th CMS VATAVARAN awards.

It is noteworthy to mention that Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar had announced the MoEF&CC- 2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment, on 6th June 2019 during the celebrations of World Environment Day.

The festival is being organized, exclusively on Environment and Wildlife along with the 10th Competitive edition of CMS VATAVARAN.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...

Soccer-Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday until the end of the season, returning to the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said. Covic lasted...

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lankas kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the countrys newest leader. They hope he ushers in another g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019