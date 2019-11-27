MoEF&CC-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment inaugurated

In a first, the four-day long Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, MoEF&CC&Centre for Media Studies (CMS) VATAVARAN-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment, beginning today was inaugurated at New Delhi by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament and Chair of the 2019 Awards Jury of CMS VATAVARAN.

Amongst other dignitaries present at the inauguration were Shri Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC; Ms. Tamara Mona, Deputy Head, Embassy of Switzerland in India; Dr. N. BhaskaraRao, Chairman, CMS, and other senior officials from the Ministry.

Range of discussions, seminars, workshops, interactions are also being organized to churn innovative ideas, paving a path for new talents and creative minds in the stream of film making with a sense of responsibility towards the Environment.

The shortlisted films of the MoEF&CC-2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment will be screened at the festival.

Out of 345 entries received, 90 films were nominated for screening before the Jury comprising Shri Ramesh Sippy, Shri Rahul Rawail, Ms. Manju Borah and Ms. Agnimitra Paul, for selection of the final awardees for this competition.

The awards will also be announced and given by Minister of State, MoEF&CC, Shri Babul Supriyo during the award distribution function on the last day of the festival i.e. 30th November along with the 10th CMS VATAVARAN awards.

It is noteworthy to mention that Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar had announced the MoEF&CC- 2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment, on 6th June 2019 during the celebrations of World Environment Day.

The festival is being organized, exclusively on Environment and Wildlife along with the 10th Competitive edition of CMS VATAVARAN.

