International Development News
Development News Edition

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

This production facility is primarily targeting to meet Li-Ion Cell requirements for ISRO and other strategic sectors. 

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL
ISRO has already provided all technical documentation for establishing the production plant as well as hands-on training in various production activities for BHEL staff at ISRO’s facilities. Image Credit: ANI

ISRO has transferred its indigenous technology to produce space-grade Li-Ion cells to BHEL.

In March 2018, BHEL signed the Technology Transfer Agreement with ISRO for acquiring the Li-Ion Cell production technology. This production facility is primarily targeting to meet Li-Ion Cell requirements for ISRO and other strategic sectors. However, BHEL can also produce and sell Li-Ion cells for meeting other national/commercial applications by suitably modifying the space-grade cell which can lead to cost reduction.

BHEL is in the process of establishing the Li-Ion production facility near Bangalore in Karnataka. Various equipment (both indigenous and imported) for establishing this facility are procured and being commissioned. ISRO has already provided all technical documentation for establishing the production plant as well as hands-on training in various production activities for BHEL staff at ISRO's facilities.

As per the Technology Transfer Agreement, space-grade Li-Ion cells manufactured by BHEL are meant for meeting the national requirements only. However, BHEL can also sell the space-grade Li-Ion cells to parties outside India after obtaining prior written consent from ISRO.

This information was provided by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism

Iran rejects as irresponsible comments by France that it is seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to U.N. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.Irans...

JNUSU to protest outside HRD ministry on Friday

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union on Thursday said they will hold a protest outside the HRD Ministry and demand that the recommendations of a committee, constituted to restore the smooth functioning of the varsity, be made public. The pro...

Cong's Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut to take oath as Ministers today, say sources

Congress party leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut will take oath as ministers on Thursday, sources said. Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Praful Patel said that a total of six leaders will take oath in Maharash...

Saudi, UAE discuss USD 70B crude refinery project in India Saudi, UAE

Dubai, Nov 28 AP Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed a planned refinery in the western Indian state of Maharashtra that will cost at least USD 70 billion, a figure that exceeds the initial USD 44 billion estimate previously ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019