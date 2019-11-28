ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

ISRO has transferred its indigenous technology to produce space-grade Li-Ion cells to BHEL.

In March 2018, BHEL signed the Technology Transfer Agreement with ISRO for acquiring the Li-Ion Cell production technology. This production facility is primarily targeting to meet Li-Ion Cell requirements for ISRO and other strategic sectors. However, BHEL can also produce and sell Li-Ion cells for meeting other national/commercial applications by suitably modifying the space-grade cell which can lead to cost reduction.

BHEL is in the process of establishing the Li-Ion production facility near Bangalore in Karnataka. Various equipment (both indigenous and imported) for establishing this facility are procured and being commissioned. ISRO has already provided all technical documentation for establishing the production plant as well as hands-on training in various production activities for BHEL staff at ISRO's facilities.

As per the Technology Transfer Agreement, space-grade Li-Ion cells manufactured by BHEL are meant for meeting the national requirements only. However, BHEL can also sell the space-grade Li-Ion cells to parties outside India after obtaining prior written consent from ISRO.

This information was provided by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)