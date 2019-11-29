IKEA to showcase climate positive business at COP25

The home furnishing brand IKEA will showcase it's 'Climate Positive' business practices at the UN Climate Change Conference 2019 in Madrid. IKEA is corporate partner of the event and reportedly adopting several initiatives to become a climate positive business by 2030. It is a signatory to the science-based emission reduction targets and committed to the UN Global Compact 1.5-degree pledge, which invites leading businesses to comply with the most ambitious temperature goal of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

"At the UNCCC 2019 in Madrid, the home furnishing brand IKEA will present a path to become a "climate positive" business by 2030, reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than its value chain emits," tweeted UNCCC.

At the @UN #ClimateChange Conference #COP25 in Madrid, the home furnishing brand IKEA will present a path to become a "climate positive" business by 2030, reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than its value chain emits >> https://t.co/S8crPjvi5W #TimeForAction pic.twitter.com/phnUJa7pGJ — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) November 28, 2019

"We encourage all companies to immediately develop implementable, scalable and replicable business solutions that will support the systemic transformation," said Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change. Commenting on the development, the CEO of Inter IKEA Group Torbjorn Loof said, "We have a positive and solution-oriented approach, and we are optimistic about the future."