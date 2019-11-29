Climate Strike turning into a global movement

International Development News
Greta Thunberg, 16-year-old climate activist is face of the climate strike – Fridays for Future (FFF). The globally coordinated campaign on Friday witnessed protests in cities of various countries across regions. According to the FFF, about 2,300 cities in 153 countries across the world are expected to participate in Climate Strike on November 29, 2019.

Climate Strike at University of Sheffield Image Credit: (@MighellRebecca)

Students and youths are enthusiastically responding to the call for protest on November 29 to save the planet from 'climate emergency'(#Climatestrike). The protest is being coordinated by the Fridays for Future (FFF) which has planned a series of protests to press the governments for implementing Paris Agreement at COP 25 to cut emissions so that the target of preventing global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 could be achieved. This is the fourth edition of Climate Strike and has been named as – Global Strike 4 Future – November 29, 2019. So far, a total of 6,600 cities from 200 countries have participated in 64,000 Climate Strike events.

"To change everything, we need everyone. Each and every one of us must participate in the climate resistance movement. We cannot just say we care; we must show it," tweeted Greta Thunberg. The Swedish climate activist was scheduled to join a student's protest in Lisbon but could not reach there as her sailboat was stuck in the sea. She is on a voyage across Atlantic from New York. The protest FFF has been perfectly planned to coincide with UN Conference of Climate Change (UNCCC) being organized in Madrid city of Spain from 2-13 December, 2019.

The news, photos and videos of the Climate Strike (#Climatestrike) from across the world show the huge success of the campaign. Though almost all the strike events have been peaceful and positive appeals, the Australian Prime Minister Mr. Scott Morrison faced the ire of protesting students in Sydney. Here the students and youths sat at the office of the ruling political party in Sydney and shouted slogans against him for rejecting link between bushfires and country's Carbon emission adding to climate change. As Sydney was facing haze last week due to bushfires, Morrison said there is no direct link between bushfires and climate change. Though he rejected the allegations of not doing enough for environment, the data reveal that the emission level in Australia had not declined since 2005.

The protestors have been asked to demand their respective governments – no new coal, oil and gas projects; 100 percent transition to renewable energy and export by 2030; and fund transition and job creation for all fossil fuel workers and communities.

