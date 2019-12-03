Left Menu
Africa Security Forum 2019: Experts try to bring out solutions to impact of climate change

The degradation of livelihoods, droughts and floods, among other consequences of climate change, are factors that exacerbate the conflicts in Africa. Image Credit: Wikimedia

'The impact of climate change on security in Africa' is the theme of the 2019 edition of the Africa Security Forum that takes place in Morocco's capital, Rabat from December 1 to 3, 2019. The three-day event allows the participants to explore the issue like the impact of climate change on eco-systems, biodiversity and human societies. The Forum intends to provide a framework for developing solutions to limit these impacts on both sides of the African continent.

The degradation of livelihoods, droughts and floods, among other consequences of climate change, are factors that exacerbate the conflicts in Africa. These problems are being recognized by several experts at the 4th edition of Africa Security Forum, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"The consequences of climate change are particularly destructive for societies that do not have effective mechanisms or institutions for crisis management," El Ghasim Wane, a senior official of the African Union opined. The Mauritanian diplomat who believes that there is no direct link between climate change and conflict, however, underlines the 'need to deepen our knowledge about the nature of the link between climate change on the one hand and peace and security.'

'Today, the fight against food insecurity goes hand in hand with the fight against terrorism,' acknowledged the Deputy Director of the National Center for Strategic and Security Studies (CNESS) of Niger, Garba Abdoul Aziz. He believes that young Africans who do not have jobs are more sensitive to some slightly violent and radical speeches. "By creating the conditions of employment and participation of young people in the development of our countries, I think that a large part of our problems will be solved," the Nigerian expert cited.

More than 350 experts from some 60 countries, including 35 from the African continent, are working on three main themes of the meeting's central theme: food security and water management, population growth and agricultural development, and anticipation of tomorrow's solutions.

