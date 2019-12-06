Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine mystery over economy chief chills markets; three contenders lead race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:30 IST
Argentine mystery over economy chief chills markets; three contenders lead race
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

As Argentina's new government prepares to take power, the key role of economy chief is shrouded in mystery, with a trio of economists leading the field as the country grapples with how to fight inflation, recession, and rising debt.

President-elect Alberto Fernandez will announce his cabinet on Friday evening, with all eyes on who will be the new minister of Treasury when the center-left leader is sworn into office on Dec. 10. Fernandez is likely to back a sharp shift in economic approach to outgoing conservative President Mauricio Macri, whose International Monetary Fund-backed austerity helped cut fiscal deficits but hammered his popularity with voters.

Sources and creditors told Reuters that Martin Guzman - an acolyte of Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz - and heterodox economist Matias Kulfas were two of the top names. On Thursday, major local newspaper La Nacion said lesser-known Martin Abeles was also in the running. The picks could define the economic direction of Latin America's no. 3 economy over the next four years and impact grain traders and industries, as well as debt-restructuring negotiations with international creditors and the IMF over around $100 billion in sovereign debt as default fears loom.

Argentina's markets and the peso currency have been on edge since Fernandez won a resounding victory in an Aug. 11 primary election, a shock that spelled the end for Macri, a champion of business and free markets. The makeup of the economic roles - and whether there will be one powerful ministry or several ministries working in tandem - has sparked fierce speculation, with the last-minute reveal spooking investors and keeping bonds in the distressed territory.

"The fact that Fernandez has left it this late suggests to us that it's not necessarily a priority of his to help investors and guide Argentina with a market-friendly approach," said Nikhil Sanghani, London-based economist at Capital Economics. 'MUTUAL ADMIRATION SOCIETY'

Guzman, a young academic and protégé of Stiglitz, is considered an expert in the field of debt restructuring, though he has little hands-on experience. "I like Guzman. He's smart and you can talk to him. And he will play by rules," said one major international bondholder who views Guzman, a scholar at Columbia University in New York, as a favorable choice for leading debt restructuring.

Others, however, felt he was too aligned with Vice President-elect Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a divisive, populist ex-president. "It's a mutual admiration society between her and Stiglitz. She loves him for his anti-IMF, anti-austerity views," said Carlos Abadi, managing director at financial advisory firm DecisionBoundaries.

Kalfas, who previously held government and central bank positions, is seen more in the "classic Peronist school of thought," and could raise taxes on exports and prioritize local creditors over international bondholders, economists said. "Their way to solve Argentina's problems will be to stimulate domestic demand, and if that requires monetary expansion of some sort, that's fine with them," said one local economist, who requested anonymity.

Abeles, meanwhile, served in the Ministry of Economy under Fernandez de Kirchner and her late husband and presidential predecessor Nestor Kirchner. Abeles is currently local head of the U.N.'s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and is married to Cecilia Todesco, a close economic adviser to Fernandez.

Jose Dapena, an economist and director of the finance department at the University of CEMA in Buenos Aires, noted that all three lack ministerial experience. "It seems this administration wants people who are not yet high-profile, who will follow and obey policies," he said.

Kalfas and Guzman did not respond to requests for comment. Abeles could not immediately be reached by Reuters. CURVEBALL?

While the three are considered the most likely contenders for the top economic jobs, Argentina watchers are not ruling out a surprise pick. Guillermo Nielsen, another key economic adviser to Fernandez, could take an economic role in the government. He is already known among bondholders for leading tense negotiations with Argentina's creditors in 2005.

Other well-known Fernandez confidants, including Todesca and Martin Redrado, who both held senior roles at the central bank, are also expected to be tapped as economic advisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ghost Stories' teaser out: A spooky way to start 2020

A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of whats in store for the Netflixs upcoming show Ghost Stories, the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show. The show is a combinatio...

For the four rape accused life ended where it all started

Far from the bustle of the city, this non-descript village with paddy and tomato fields has come alive after the four men accused of gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter on Friday. The bodies of the four...

AI judges and verdicts via chat app: the brave new world of China's digital courts

Hangzhou China, Dec 6 AFP Artificial-intelligence judges, cyber-courts, and verdicts delivered on chat apps -- welcome to Chinas brave new world of justice spotlighted by authorities this week. China is encouraging digitisation to streamlin...

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more forwarding-looking, targeted and effective policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.The government will employ counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019