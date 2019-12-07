Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study cracks the mystery of magnetic waves of Sun

The centre-most unit of our solar system, Sun, has always been a mystery in terms of the ways it maintains its temperatures, but recently researchers in a new study have found out answers to that.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:08 IST
New study cracks the mystery of magnetic waves of Sun
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The centre-most unit of our solar system, Sun, has always been a mystery in terms of the ways it maintains its temperatures, but recently researchers in a new study have found out answers to that. The discovery of the Sun's magnetic waves from its surface could help to solve the mystery of how the corona of the Sun maintains its extremely hot temperatures.

For over 60 years, observations of the Sun have shown that as the magnetic waves leave its interior, they grow in strength. But no solid observational evidence is there as to why this happens. Usually the closer we are to a heat source, the warmer we feel. However, this is opposite of what seems to happen on the Sun -- its outer layers are warmer than the heat source at the surface.

Scientists have accepted for a long time that magnetic waves channel energy from the Sun's vast interior energy reservoir, which is powered by nuclear fusion, up into the outer regions of its atmosphere. Therefore, understanding how the wave motion is generated and spread throughout the Sun is of huge importance to researchers. Now, an international team of scientists formed a consortium called 'Waves in the Lower Solar Atmosphere (WaLSA)' to carry out the research and used advanced high-resolution observations from the National Science Foundation's Dunn Solar Telescope, New Mexico, to study the waves.

Consisting of 13 scientists, the team was led by Queen's University Belfast, spanning five countries and 11 research institutes. Dr David Jess from the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen's who led the team explained: "This new understanding of wave motion may help scientists uncover the missing piece in the puzzle of why the outer layers of the Sun are hotter than its surface."

"By breaking the Sun's light up into its basic colours, we were able to examine the behaviour of certain elements from the periodic table within its atmosphere, including silicon (formed close to the Sun's surface), calcium and helium (formed in the chromosphere where the wave amplification is most apparent)," the researcher added. "The variations in the elements allowed the speeds of the Sun's plasma to be uncovered. The timescales over which they evolve were benchmarked, which allowed the wave frequencies of the Sun to be recorded. This is similar to how a complex musical ensemble is deconstructed into basic notes and frequencies by visualising its musical score," he continued.

The team then used super-computers to analyse data through simulations and found that the wave amplification process can be attributed to the formation of an 'acoustic resonator,' where significant changes in temperature between the surface of the Sun and its outer corona create boundaries that are partially reflective and act to trap the waves, allowing them to intensify and dramatically grow in strength. Researchers also found that the thickness of the resonance cavity -- the distance between the significant temperature changes -- is one of the main factors governing the characteristics of the detected wave motion.

Co-author on the study, Dr Snow, University of Exeter said, "This new research opens the door to providing a new understanding of the mystery surrounding the Sun's magnetic waves. This is a crucial step towards explaining the coronal heating problem -- where the temperature a few thousand km from the surface is hotter than the heat source itself." Plans are now being made by the global physics community to make further investigations using the newest-generation solar telescopes that will become available over the next few years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rocket hits Iraqi cleric's home following deadly Baghdad attack

A rocket fired from a drone targeted the home of populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Saturday, lawmakers from his Saeroon party said, following one of the capitals bloodiest nights in recent weeks. The drone attack, which caused little...

Obesity associated with higher risks to develop gum disease: Study

Obesity can be associated with a number of health issues including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, gallbladder disease, and gallstones. Researchers have explored how the most common non-communicable diseases, obesity, ...

UPDATE 21-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters. Sheriffs deputies responding to...

AASU ups ante, says BJP using CAB for vote bank politics

The All Assam Students Union on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is imposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the people of the Northeast for vote bank politics. The organisation also announced a series of agitations t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019