Left Menu
Development News Edition

COP25: Five cities selected for transformative urban climate projects

The projects focus on critical urban climate action including improving waste management, cutting river and ocean pollution, sustainable urban transport, greening urban spaces and enhancing urban resilience to the effects of climate change.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:40 IST
COP25: Five cities selected for transformative urban climate projects
“The Commission is making the European Green Deal its number one priority,” said Frans Timmermans, newly appointed Co-Chair of GCoM and European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal.  Image Credit: Pixabay

At the UN Climate Change COP25, five frontrunner cities have been selected for their ambitious and potentially transformative urban climate projects that could receive technical support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to get their projects off the ground. The projects focus on critical urban climate action including improving waste management, cutting river and ocean pollution, sustainable urban transport, greening urban spaces and enhancing urban resilience to the effects of climate change.

The following cities: Cotonou (Benin), Makindye (Uganda), Monastir (Tunisia), Jambi (Indonesia) and Recife (Brazil) now qualify for the next phase of the Global Climate City Challenge (GCCC), a partnership between the Global Covenant of Mayors and the European Investment Bank endorsed by the European Commission. They serve as role models for climate action in key sectors and cities in the Global South.

The Global Climate City Challenge was launched in September 2018. From an initial 140 projects and 100 applicant cities, these five have emerged as the frontrunners. Urban finance and climate experts are now working with municipalities and their partners in order to scope out the details of their project needs. If successful, the projects will generate important social and environmental co-benefits.

"The Commission is making the European Green Deal its number one priority," said Frans Timmermans, newly appointed Co-Chair of GCoM and European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal. "The European Commission is proud to endorse this step forward in accelerating local climate action, not only in Europe but across the world."

EIB President Werner Hoyer said, "Cities need support in getting their climate projects off the ground and, as we strengthen our role as the EU's climate bank, we at the EIB need great role models. In that respect The Global Climate City Challenge, our partnership with GCOM, is immensely important: it showcases climate leaders like the 5 announced today but also helps identify what is really needed locally to make them bankable, improve the lives of local people, and tackle climate change. "

Former New York City Mayor and Co-Chair and Co-Founder of GCoM Michael R. Bloomberg said: "There are more than 10,000 cities in the Global Covenant of Mayors, and together they are home to a huge number of promising ideas. The Global Climate City Challenge will help turn the best ideas into real policies that improve people's lives – and spread from city to city."

"The recognition of Recife by the EIB and GCoM, among hundreds of projects from all over the world, comes at a very special moment after hosting the Brazilian Climate Conference and officially declaring the global climate emergency," Geraldo Júlio, Mayor of Recife, Brazil and president of ICLEI South America's Regional Executive Committee said. "We are motivated to work through this technical assistance in order to accelerate the climate agenda in Recife and also to inspire other local governments across the region."

Mondher Marzouk, Mayor of  Monastir, Tunisia said: "We have no shortage of ideas in our climate action plan but access to finance is instrumental to getting projects out our of pipeline and on to the ground. The time to be ambitious in urban climate action is now—and  we in Monastir are ready to act."

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

IIM-Udaipur launches business review magazine in Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Management- Udaipur on Tuesday launched its biannual business review magazine here. The initiative aims to make high-quality, impact-oriented research accessible to practitioners and provide insights from experts that w...

Species under increasing threat from climate change: IUCN

Madrid, Dec 10 AFP Already facing the threat of habitat destruction, hundreds of plant and animal species are now under further pressure from manmade climate change, the IUCN said Tuesday in its updated Red List of Threatened Species. The I...

Qatar emir not attending annual Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Dec 10 AP A summit of Arab Gulf nations opened on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia without Qatars ruler in attendance, despite signs of a thaw in a diplomatic crisis that has gripped the regions US allies. Qatars Sheikh Tamim bi...

VS Sundaresan takes charge as Sebi executive director

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said V S Sundaresan has taken charge as its executive director. Prior to the promotion, Sundaresan was working as chief general manager in enquiries and adjudication department of the Securities and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019