Science News Roundup: Researchers criticize AI software that predicts emotions

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Researchers criticize AI software that predicts emotions

A prominent group of researchers alarmed by the harmful social effects of artificial intelligence called Thursday for a ban on automated analysis of facial expressions in hiring and other major decisions. The AI Now Institute at New York University said action against such software-driven "affect recognition" was its top priority because science doesn't justify the technology's use and there is still time to stop widespread adoption.

