Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ancient female's "chewing gum" reveals details about stone age people's diet, oral microbes: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:14 IST
Ancient female's "chewing gum" reveals details about stone age people's diet, oral microbes: Study

Researchers analysed the genome in a 5,700-year-old gum sample, and found that it was chewed by a female, also unearthing details about her diet and the oral microbes she had -- making this the first time an entire ancient human genome has been extracted from anything other than bones. The researchers, including those from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, extracted the complete ancient human genome from a sample of birch pitch -- a gummy substance derived from the distillation of the birch tree's bark.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the "chewing gum" was found during archaeological excavations at Syltholm in southern Denmark. "It is amazing to have gotten a complete ancient human genome from anything other than bone," said study co-author Hannes Schroeder from the University of Copenhagen.

Based on the analysis of the genome, the researchers could tell that the birch pitch was chewed by a female. "The individual who chewed the pitch was female and that she was genetically more closely related to western hunter-gatherers from mainland Europe than hunter-gatherers from central Scandinavia," the researchers wrote in the study.

The archeologists also found that she probably had dark skin, dark hair, and blue eyes. Additionally, the scientists could also extract DNA of oral bacteria and infectious microbes from the pitch sample, proving that these kinds of gums can be a very valuable source of ancient DNA, especially for time periods which have no human remains.

According to the researchers, the environmental conditions at the site where the birch pitch was found contributed to preserving the sample. "Syltholm is completely unique. Almost everything is sealed in mud, which means that the preservation of organic remains is absolutely phenomenal," said Theis Jensen, a study co-author from the University of Copenhagen.

The study noted that Stylholm is one of the biggest Stone Age sites in Denmark. According to the findings, the people who occupied the region were heavily exploiting wild resources well into the Neolithic -- the final division of the Stone Age, which began about 12,000 years ago.

During this period farming and domesticated animals were first introduced into southern Scandinavia, the researchers added. According to them, this is reflected in the DNA results, as they also identified traces of plant and animal DNA in the pitch -- specifically hazelnuts and duck.

The archeologists speculate these may have been part of the ancient female's diet. The oral microbial DNA from the sample revealed the presence of several bacteria including many harmless species, and also some opportunistic pathogens.

One of the pathogens, the researchers mentioned is the Epstein-Barr Virus, which is known to cause infectious mononucleosis, or glandular fever. "The preservation is incredibly good, and we managed to extract many different bacterial species that are characteristic of an oral microbiome. Our ancestors lived in a different environment and had a different lifestyle and diet, and it is therefore interesting to find out how this is reflected in their microbiome," said Schroeder.

He said ancient "chewing gums" hold great potential in studying the composition of microorganisms that lived in and on our human ancestors, and also in understanding the evolution of important infectious, pathogenic microbes. "It can help us understand how pathogens have evolved and spread over time, and what makes them particularly virulent in a given environment. At the same time, it may help predict how a pathogen will behave in the future, and how it might be contained or eradicated," said Schroeder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Public suit filed in Delhi HC on Jamia incident

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking to constitute a fact-finding committee to look into the Jamil Milia Islamia incident which took place on Sunday during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. The publ...

Pakistan: 2 policemen killed after assailants open fire

Two Pakistani policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The policemen were deployed on security detail for polio teams, Dawn reported.Lower Dir Deputy Superintendent...

CSMT bridge collage: Structural auditor, three others get bail

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to structural auditor Neeraj Desai and three former officials of the Mumbai civic body, arrested in the case of collapse of a foot-over bridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT ...

Aho's three points lead Hurricanes past Jets

Sebastian Aho collected two goals and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov scored a lacrosse-style goal as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes breezed to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Captain Jordan Staal scored twice, Lucas Wal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019