Left Menu
Development News Edition

New method ramps up protein production by thousandfold: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:43 IST
New method ramps up protein production by thousandfold: Study

Researchers have discovered a method to supercharge protein production up to a thousandfold, an advance that may drive down costs of protein-based drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics. Proteins are made of long chains of building block molecules called amino acids, and the process of producing them for medical or commercial applications can be complex, expensive, and time-consuming.

Protein-based medicines such as insulin are synthesised by turning engineered bacteria into tiny protein-making factories, the scientists, including Indian-origin researcher Manasvi Verma from Washington University in the US, said. Earlier research had found that the first few amino acids in a protein's chain had an important role in its production.

In their current study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers changed the sequence of the first few amino acids, and found that it increased protein production in the cells. "If you can make each bacterium produce 10 times as much protein, you only need one-tenth the volume of bacteria to get the job done, which would cut costs tremendously. This technique works with all kinds of proteins because it's a basic feature of the universal protein-synthesising machinery," explained study senior author, Sergej Djuranovic from Washington University.

As part of the study, the researchers made multiple variants of the genetic code behind the first few amino acids of the green fluorescent protein (GFP). The study noted that the GFP is a tool used in biomedical experiments to estimate the amount of protein in a sample by measuring the amount of fluorescent light produced.

The researchers then inserted the different gene variants in the bacterium E.coli, generating 9,261 distinct versions of GFP -- all identical except for the very beginning. According to the researchers, the different versions of GFP varied a thousand times from the dimmest to the brightest, indicating a thousandfold difference in the amount of protein produced.

Certain combinations of amino acids at the third, fourth and fifth positions in the protein chain gave rise to sky-high amounts of protein, the scientists noted. They added that the same amino-acid triplets not only ramped up production of GFP -- which originally comes from jellyfish -- but also production of proteins from distantly related species like coral and humans.

"There are so many ways we could benefit from ramping up protein production," Djuranovic said. "In the biomedical space, there are many proteins used in drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and biomaterials for medical devices that might become less expensive if we could improve production. Optimizing protein production could have a broad range of commercial benefits," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...

Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that she is carrying out anti-national activities. He also accused Ba...

Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam

Mobile internet service resumed in Assam on Friday morning, the tenth day after it was banned during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Though the Gauhati High Court had ordered its restoration by 5 pm on Thursday,...

Cricket-Bavuma ruled out of first test against England

South Africa have been dealt a significant blow in the build-up to the first test against England in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day after middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain. Bavuma will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019