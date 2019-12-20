Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistan's Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.

The epicenter the earthquake is reportedly 150 kilometers East of Afghanistan's Kunduz. The earthquake was reportedly also felt in New Delhi and other parts of North India and Afghanistan.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties due to the earthquake felt in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The Indian weather office said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 while USGS put the magnitude at 6.1. The earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometers (118.06 miles) on Friday.

