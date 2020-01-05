Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 10:31 IST
Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Researchers have unravelled the genome of water lily -- Nymphaea colorata -- and have also revealed the activity pattern of its genes, findings that have helped shed light on the early evolution of all flowering plants. The scientists, including those from Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) in the US, identified 14 chromosomes and more than 31 thousand protein-coding genes in the water plant.

"Water lilies have been an inspiration to artists like Claude Monet because of their beauty and important to scientists because of their position near the base of the evolutionary tree of all flowering plants," said Hong Ma study co-author, and a professor of biology at Penn State. "I previously contributed to the sequencing and analysis of the genome of Amborella, which represents the earliest branch to separate from other flowering plants, but Amborella lacks big showy colorful flowers and attractive floral scent, both of which serve to attract pollinators in most groups of flowering plants. We were interested in the water lily genome to help us understand how these traits evolved," Ma added.

The study, published in the Journal Nature, compared the water lily genome to those of Amborella, other angiosperms, and several gymnosperms -- the group of seed-bearing plants that do not produce flowers. Based on the study, the researchers confirmed the position of Amborella, which shares some characteristics with the gymnosperms, as the earliest of currently living angiosperms to separate from other flowering plants.

Water lilies, they said, were the next branch to diverge from a third branch, and a fourth very large group called the mesangiosperms, which contains over 99 per cent of all living flowering plants. "If we make an analogy to mammalian evolution, Amborella has a similar position to that of the platypus and other egg-laying mammals. The platypus is a mammal because it feeds its young with milk, but it lays eggs like birds or reptiles," Ma said.

He added that Amborella, like gymnosperms, has separate male and female plants, but the water lily has male and female reproductive parts within a single flower. "This makes the water lily more similar to the vast majority of other flowering plants, so having the genomes of both Amborella and water lily can help us to better analyze the evolutionary transition from gymnosperms to angiosperms," he explained.

The scientists also analysed the expression of genes involved in flower colour between two species of water lily, and identified important proteins responsible for blue petals. "Having the water lily genome allows us to explore these important traits in flowering plants and especially among horticultural plants. It's likely that brightly coloured flowers and floral scent evolved through an interaction with pollinators and such flowers are ultimately extremely important for the success of flowering plants," Ma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

BSNL has identified properties worth over Rs 20,000 cr for monetisation: CMD

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has submitted details of 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM as part of the telecom corporations ambitious asset monetization plans, acco...

UPDATE 3-Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

Thirty-six people were killed and 23 more injured when a tourist guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday. Officials said rescue operations ended two days after the seven-s...

Will push govt back on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday that center would be pushed back on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. The government has said that it will not move an inch. Well, you might not move but we will push you out. This mu...

UPDATE 1-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan ordered stricter immigration procedures on Sunday in response to the daring escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, the first official response to an episode that has rocked the nations legal system. I have instructed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020