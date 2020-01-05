Int'l symposium on marine ecosystems to be held in Kochi from

Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will take part in the third international symposium on marine ecosystemschallenges and opportunities to be held here from January 7 to 10. Organised by the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI), the symposium (MECOS-3) will set a platform for discussion on a wide range of topics, including impact of climate crisis in marine ecosystems and unusual warming of the Arabian sea, according to a release from CMFRI here on Sunday.

Dr Petri Suuronen, Programme Director, Blue Bioeconomy Natural Resources Institute, Finland, will open the symposium, it said. A renowned researcher in marine fisheries, Suuronen's recently published research paper on how to modify trawling without harming the ocean ecosystem has received global attention.

The four-day meet, which will be held at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), assumes significance in the backdrop of recent trend of continuous cyclonic storms and other climatic phenomenon in the Arabian Sea. During a special session on climate crisis, experts will discuss blue carbon habitats; ocean acidification; sea surface temperature; ocean warming; extreme events; climate smart technologies; carbon foot print and impact, mitigation and vulnerability of the climate change.

The meet will also focus on sustainable development (SDG) goal-14 (life under water) of the UN, development of small-scale fisheries, recent development in aquaculture, eco-labelling and green fishing technologies. The symposium is aimed at reviewing the concerns involved in marine ecosystem and formulating strategies for the better and sustainable utilisation of marine wealth by enhancing the livelihood options, said Dr Sunil Mohamed, Principal Scientist of CMFRI and Convenor of MECOS-3.

Guidelines and proposals for proper management of marine fisheries would also be included in the road map, that could become a guide for policy makers for the next three years, he added. Aimed at promoting the idea of reducing carbon foot prints, the symposium itself has been designed in green way.

No printed materials and single-use plastics will be used at the symposium. Natural material will be used for presenting mementos to the guests and certificates will be sent to participants in digital form.

On the occasion, the third Dr S Jones memorial prize, instituted by the MBAI for outstanding contributions in marine biology and fisheries, will be presented to Dr T Balasubramanian, Vice Chancellor of Chettinad University in Chennai, the release said..

